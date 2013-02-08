Gun rights demonstrators rally at Oregon Capitol - KPTV - FOX 12

Gun rights demonstrators rally at Oregon Capitol

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Hundreds of demonstrators, many armed with high-powered rifles, descended on the Oregon Capitol Friday to demonstrate their gun rights.

The demonstration is a response to calls for stiffer gun laws in the wake of recent mass shootings. Protesters say they want to show state lawmakers that they're peaceful, law-abiding gun owners and will fight any attempt to impose new gun restrictions. Some carried American flags.

It's legal to openly carry a weapon in public, and people with concealed handgun licenses can carry their weapons in the Capitol. Demonstrators kept their protest across the street from the statehouse and few brought their weapons indoors.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.