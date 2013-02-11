Eaton, Rapinoe headline Oregon Sports Awards - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
BEAVERTON, OR (AP) -

Olympic gold medalists Ashton Eaton and Megan Rapinoe were honored Sunday night at the 61st annual Oregon Sports Awards.

Eaton, who grew up in Bend, broke the world record in the decathlon at the U.S. Olympic track trials in Eugene last summer before claiming the gold medal in the multi-event discipline at the London Games.

Rapinoe, who played at the University of Portland, was on the U.S. women's soccer team that beat Japan for the gold medal at the Olympic Games.

Oregon running back Kenjon Barner and Ducks volleyball player Liz Brenner won the Bill Hayward Amateur Athlete of the Year honors.

Thomas Tyner, a running back at Aloha High School, and Haley Crouser, the national junior record holder in the javelin, were named the Class 6A prep athletes of the year.

