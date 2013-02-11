Meet the Oregon couple who has been married 77 years

Bill and Iola Hinkle started being best friends many, many years ago, and on Sunday they became recognized as Oregon's longest-wed couple by Worldwide Marriage Encounter.



The Hinkles have been married 77 years. They married in 1935 in Oregon City, and they're still deeply devoted to each other to this day.



"Love will overcome most anything," Bill Hinkle said.



More than 50 people cheered them on as they were honored as the state's longest-wed couple at a ceremony Sunday.



"They're just both very dedicated people. They take on something and give their word and that's what it is," said Loren Hinkle, Bill and Iola's son.



The couple now lives at Providence's assisted living facility Mt. Angel.



"They're just very kind to each other, very, very patient," said Deana Wentworth, of the Providence Orchard House. "He needs more care than she does and she makes sure he gets it."



Bill is 99 years old, and Iola is 97 years old.



So, what's Iola's advice for couples?



"Tell each other what's going on. If you have some feelings, don't keep them to yourself, talk them out," she said. "Be honest about it. Like we said, be true to each other."



The Hinkles are looking forward to their 78th wedding anniversary coming up in July.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.