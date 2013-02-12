Oregon bill aims to prevent childhood tanning bed use

The statistic is alarming: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the skin cancer death rate for women in Oregon is the highest in the country.

In response, the state legislature introduced a house bill Monday that would make it illegal for children younger than 18 to use tanning beds unless they have a doctor's permission.

"Cigarettes cause cancer. Sun exposure and tanning beds cause cancer. We need to limit that exposure, and that's one way to do it," Oregon Health & Science University's Dr. Brian Druker said.

But tanning salons feel they're being unfairly singled out.

They say new technology has made beds much safer.

They also point out what they say are benefits to tanning indoors.

"It's not just vitamin D, but it's also acne, psoriasis, eczema - a ton of health additions to being able to tan," said a spokeswoman for Tan Republic.



Some tanning salons even put their own safety measures in place, like time limits and limiting sessions to just once a day.

Druker still recommends tanning bed users to switch to spray tans instead.

He also recommends seeing your dermatologist regularly.

