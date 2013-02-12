Kitzhaber will watch State of the Union with first lady - KPTV - FOX 12

Kitzhaber will watch State of the Union with first lady Michelle Obama

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber will watch President Barack Obama's State of the Union address from first lady Michelle Obama's box.


Kitzhaber spokesman Tim Raphael says the White House extended the invitation on Monday, presumably to highlight Kitzhaber's health care and education initiatives.


The Obama administration has given Oregon $1.9 billion to help put Kitzhaber's health reforms into practice. The governor says Oregon can improve health and lower costs by managing chronic diseases and preventing avoidable hospitalizations.


If Oregon's effort is successful, Kitzhaber says it would be a model for others states to manage the federal health care overhaul.


Raphael says the governor is honored by the invitation and "it's gratifying for our efforts in Oregon to be recognized."

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.