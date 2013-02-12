Oregon bill would boost fines for drivers on phones - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon bill would boost fines for drivers on phones

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Drivers caught talking on their cell phones or texting while driving would face far stiffer fines -- up to $1,000 -- under a bill that is being considered in the Oregon Legislature.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin hearings Tuesday on the bill proposed by Senate President Peter Courtney.

The Salem Democrat says he would like to see distracted driving treated the same way as drinking and driving.

The proposed law is intended to make motorists take the existing law more seriously.

The maximum fine is currently $142.

  • Survey

  • Is a $1,000 fine for texting while driving excessive or necessary?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Excessive.
    47%
    93 votes
    Necessary.
    53%
    106 votes
