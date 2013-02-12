Oregon bill would boost fines for drivers on phones

Drivers caught talking on their cell phones or texting while driving would face far stiffer fines -- up to $1,000 -- under a bill that is being considered in the Oregon Legislature.



The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin hearings Tuesday on the bill proposed by Senate President Peter Courtney.

The Salem Democrat says he would like to see distracted driving treated the same way as drinking and driving.



The proposed law is intended to make motorists take the existing law more seriously.



The maximum fine is currently $142.



