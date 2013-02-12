Mountain Dew rolling out new breakfast drink

PepsiCo is coming out with a new product in hopes of attracting Mountain Dew fans at a new time of day.



It's rolling out a breakfast drink called Kickstart that has Mountain Dew flavor but is made with 5 percent juice and Vitamins B and C, along with an extra jolt of caffeine.



There are two flavors: orange citrus and fruit punch.



Each 16-ounce can is 80 calories.



The drink will be available in stores beginning Feb. 25. In the meantime, customers can request a can at http://www.kickstartfirsttaste.com/



