I-5 ramp to I-205 closed due to truck crash

A load of pipes spilled when a truck and trailer overturned on an Interstate 5 southbound offramp in the Tualatin area during Tuesday morning's rush hour.



The I-5 southbound offramp to Interstate 205 northbound is temporarily closed while crews clean up the crash scene.

State police said a commercial truck pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with large pipe was negotiating a curve on the offramp when the truck overturned onto its right side. The pipes spilled onto the highway and the shoulders of the highway.



There were no injuries in the wreck, and it did not appear any other cars were damaged.



