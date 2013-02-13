Portland nightclub The Refectory closing

A Portland nightclub and restaurant that has been serving customers for 35 years will be closing for good on Sunday.

The company that owns the building currently occupied by The Refectory told their current tenants to vacate and make way for a different tenant.

The owners of The Refectory said they will try to relocate, but don't have any concrete plans yet. He said there are 30 employees, 15 of which started when the doors first opened.

The building on NE 122nd and Halsey will become home to a Dollar Store.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.