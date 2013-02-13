Timbers acquire midfielder Zemanski from Chivas USA - KPTV - FOX 12

Timbers acquire midfielder Zemanski from Chivas USA

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The Portland Timbers acquired midfielder Ben Zemanski from Chivas USA on Wednesday for allocation money and the right of first refusal to defender Jonathan Bornstein.

The 24-year-old Zemanski has two goals and seven assists in 72 games in three MLS seasons.

Before he was selected in the third round of the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, Zemanski was a standout at the University of Akron under then-coach Caleb Porter, who is now head coach of the Timbers.

Bornstein was acquired by the Timbers in the 2010 expansion draft, but currently plays for the first-division Mexican club Tigres UANL.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

