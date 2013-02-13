Timbers acquire midfielder Zemanski from Chivas USA

The Portland Timbers acquired midfielder Ben Zemanski from Chivas USA on Wednesday for allocation money and the right of first refusal to defender Jonathan Bornstein.



The 24-year-old Zemanski has two goals and seven assists in 72 games in three MLS seasons.



Before he was selected in the third round of the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, Zemanski was a standout at the University of Akron under then-coach Caleb Porter, who is now head coach of the Timbers.



Bornstein was acquired by the Timbers in the 2010 expansion draft, but currently plays for the first-division Mexican club Tigres UANL.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

