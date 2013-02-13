Serial killer wrongly issued razor before suicide

Alaska corrections officials say confessed serial killer Israel Keyes was mistakenly issued a razor before he committed suicide.



A report released Wednesday by the Alaska Department of Corrections also says "it appears that razor was not retrieved."



It does not say how Keyes died -- only that it was a suicide.



Keyes' body was found in his cell Dec. 2, months before he was to have gone trial in the 2012 slaying of 18-year-old Anchorage barista Samantha Koenig.



Before his suicide, Keyes told investigators he had killed Koenig and at least seven other people across the country, including Bill and Lorraine Currier of Essex, Vt.



Investigators believe there could be more victims in Washington, Oregon and Texas.



Corrections officials didn't immediately return phone calls from the AP Wednesday.

