Deputies: Kansas fugitive caught in Boring with 84 pot plants

A man wanted in Kansas was caught in a home near Boring with a sophisticated marijuana growing operation.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon, acting on an anonymous tip. Deputies arrested Kevin Davis, 37, who is listed as one of the most wanted suspects out of Sedgwick County, KS.

Investigators said they found an elaborate video surveillance system protecting an illegal marijuana growing operation. Deputies said Davis was found hiding in a crawlspace.

The search of the house revealed 84 marijuana plants, according to deputies, valued at more than $250,000. Two stolen pistols were also recovered, along with cash.

Davis was booked at the Clackamas County Jail on felony drug charges and may later be extradited back to Kansas to face charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

If you know anything more about the suspect or this case, call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office confidential tip line, 503-723-4949.



