Gay rights group, opponents campaign over same-sex marriage in OR

People on both sides of the gay rights movement used Valentine's Day to stand up for what it means to be in love.

The group, Basic Rights Oregon, began collecting signatures Thursday for two prospective initiatives to allow same-sex marriage in the state. They're hoping to collect 1,000 signatures to get them on the November 2014 ballot.



Gov. John Kitzhaber and former Gov. Barbara Roberts signed the petition at an event in downtown Portland.

On the opposite side of the issue, the Oregon Family Council also started their campaign to defeat the initiatives. They say they are ready to fight to keep marriage between a man and a woman.

