Oregon drunken driving suspect accused of robbery - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon drunken driving suspect accused of robbery

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Oregon State Police say a man arrested on a drunken driving charge near Eugene turned out to be a suspect in a bank robbery about 11 hours earlier and nearly 500 miles to the south.

The police said Friday that troopers found a large amount of marked cash when they stopped a 1993 pickup about 9 p.m. Wednesday and confirmed the next day it had been taken from a robbery at a Sacramento, Calif., bank.

Police said the suspect, 57-year-old James Dear of Las Cruces, N.M., was arrested Thursday and held for extradition to California.

Sacramento police say the robber told a teller at the First Northern Bank a bomb was in his backpack and fled on foot after the holdup.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

