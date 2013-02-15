Oregon drunken driving suspect accused of robbery

Oregon State Police say a man arrested on a drunken driving charge near Eugene turned out to be a suspect in a bank robbery about 11 hours earlier and nearly 500 miles to the south.



The police said Friday that troopers found a large amount of marked cash when they stopped a 1993 pickup about 9 p.m. Wednesday and confirmed the next day it had been taken from a robbery at a Sacramento, Calif., bank.



Police said the suspect, 57-year-old James Dear of Las Cruces, N.M., was arrested Thursday and held for extradition to California.



Sacramento police say the robber told a teller at the First Northern Bank a bomb was in his backpack and fled on foot after the holdup.



