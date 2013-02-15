PSU Vikings make their own 'Harlem Shake' video

Everyone is doing the Harlem Shake, it seems, and now the Portland State Vikings are getting in on the viral video craze.



Hundreds of YouTube videos of the dance, in which it seems no one is actually doing the real Harlem Shake, have flooded the Internet. It originated on the YouTube account of DisastaMusic and typically features one person dancing amongst a crowd. When the beat drops, everyone joins in.



Earlier this week, we asked around the FOX 12 newsroom to come up with a list of our five favorite Harlem Shake videos. The Portland version from Wieden and Kennedy tops the list.

You can watch Portland State's video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4CkJG-1eTc

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.