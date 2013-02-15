Facebook says it was hacked

Facebook says it was the target of hackers but no user information was compromised during the attack.

The social media giant said Friday on its security blog that the company discovered in January that its system had been targeted in a sophisticated attack. The attack occurred when a handful of the company's employees visited a developer's compromised website, which led to malware being installed on their laptops.

"As soon as we discovered the presence of the malware, we remediated all infected machines, informed law enforcement, and began a significant investigation that continues to this day," a statement from Facebook said.



Facebook says it has found no evidence that user data was compromised.

"After analyzing the compromised website where the attack originated, we found it was using a 'zero-day' (previously unseen) exploit to bypass the Java sandbox (built-in protections) to install the malware," the statement said.



It also says it was not the only company targeted in the attacks but was one of the first to discover it.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

