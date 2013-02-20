WA baby's place of birth: Dodge Challenger - KPTV - FOX 12

WA baby's place of birth: Dodge Challenger

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Photo: Washington State Patrol Photo: Washington State Patrol
LAKEWOOD, WA (AP) -

The Washington State Patrol received reports Tuesday night of a Dodge Challenger driving erratically on Highway 512 in Lakewood.

Trooper Guy Gill said the driver was a man rushing his pregnant wife to Madigan Army Medical Center.

The baby couldn't wait, so dad pulled over and called 911. His wife gave birth in the car.

Medics arrived to cut the umbilical cord and take the family to the hospital.

Gill told KOMO mom and baby are doing great.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.