No cell phones allowed on bus to high school's away games

Hillsboro High School's varsity basketball coach has designated the bus to away games a "no cell phone zone."

As players board the bus, they hand the phones over to an assistant coach.

The idea came about in the off season. Coaches knew they would have a young team this season and brainstormed ideas to help the players grow closer as a team.

"As coaching staff, we were kind of reminiscing about how fun bus rides were when we were in high school and how much we enjoyed laughing and telling jokes and stories," said Svenson.

He hoped the policy would also help his players improve their communication during a critical time – during games.

"I think that skill of interpersonal communication, face-to-face communication is something maybe our kids aren't getting as much of," said Svenson. "And I think there are still times and situations when that's necessary like on the basketball floor."

Initially, the Hillsboro players weren't sure what to make of the new policy.

"We kind of thought it was a joke at first," senior Jack Merrill admitted.

Merrill and his teammates quickly came around. They are now more vocal on the court, he said, and bonded on the bus.

"I didn't play last year, and a lot of the guys, since we're so young, it's the first time we've really played together," he said. "So I think having that opportunity to just connect as friends, and become friends. On the court, we also respect that."

