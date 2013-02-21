Blazers make trade for backup point guard

Portland acquired reserve point guard Eric Maynor from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.



Maynor is making $2.3 million this season and becomes a restricted free agent this summer. The Blazers acquired him in exchange for the draft rights to Georgios Printezis.

Maynor, in his fourth NBA season, is averaging 2.8 points, two rebounds and 10.6 minutes in 37 games with the Thunder this season. He missed most of last season with a knee injury and then got bypassed in the rotation by second-year guard Reggie Jackson earlier this season.



The Blazers acquired the draft rights to Printezis last July in a trade that sent Raymond Felton and Kurt Thomas to the New York Knicks. Portland used the trade exception from that deal to acquire Maynor.

