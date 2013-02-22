Late shot lifts Cal over No. 23 Oregon 48-46

Justin Cobbs' jumper with 0.7 seconds to play gave California a 48-46 victory over No. 23 Oregon on Thursday night.



Cobbs' shot, which came after the Golden Bears (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) ran nearly all of the final 26 seconds off the clock, hit nothing but net.



Cobbs finished with 14 points and Allen Crabbe had 12 for Cal, which has won four straight.



Arsalan Kazemi had 11 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Ducks (21-6, 10-4), who lost their 11th straight game to the Bears. Carlos Emory scored 13 points.



Oregon, which led 26-21 at halftime, was up 46-43 with 2:06 to play when Robert Thurman recorded a three-point play for Cal on a dunk and free throw to tie it.



The Ducks had a turnover and two missed shots in their final possessions.



