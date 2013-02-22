Morrison Bridge to close for nine hours Sunday

The Morrison Bridge will be closed Sunday from 7 a.m. until as late as 4 p.m. for annual maintenance work.

The lift span will be open during much of the work so the bridge will be closed to all cars, pedestrians and bicyclists. River traffic will not be impacted.

The work is not weather dependent, and the bridge will reopen as soon as work is completed.



During the closure, on and off-ramps from the bridge to I-5 and I-84 will be closed.

While the I-5 southbound City Center/Morrison Bridge off-ramp (exit 300) will be closed, the I-5 southbound ramp to Highway 99E/U.S. 26 will remain open.

Drivers can access I-5 north at N.E. Broadway and N. Williams Avenue and enter I-84 eastbound at N.E. Grand Avenue and N.E. Everett Street.

Onramps to the bridge will be closed at S.E. Grand Avenue and S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.



Alternate downtown river crossings include the Hawthorne and Burnside bridges.

During the bridge closure, TriMet's 15-Belmont line will use the Burnside Bridge in both directions.

