What is this gelatinous sea creature washing up in WA?

Crabber Adam Miller out of Westport, WA, shared this photo of a salp held by a crew member after being found in a crab pot. // AP photo

The same gelatinous sea creatures that clogged the intake at California's Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant last spring have shown up this winter on the Washington coast.



It's a harmless jellyfish-like animal called a salp.



State Fish and Wildlife biologist Dan Ayres at Montesano says they've been found by clam diggers and turned up in the pots of crab fishermen who have been asking what they are. Ayres hasn't seen them before in more than 30 years and says their appearance now is unusual, but not alarming.



An oceanographer at the Northwest Science Center in Newport, Ore., Rick Brodeur, says they are common far off Oregon and Washington.



On the central coast of California last April gobs of salps forced operators to shut down a Diablo Canyon reactor.



