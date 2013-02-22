Kitzhaber will promote Oregon in Europe - KPTV - FOX 12

Kitzhaber will promote Oregon in Europe

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Gov. John Kitzhaber is traveling to Europe next month to promote Oregon as a tourism destination and meet with business leaders and government officials.

Kitzhaber's office announced Friday that he'll travel to Amsterdam and Berlin, leaving March 3 and returning March 9.

In the Netherlands, the governor will attend a reception celebrating the five-year anniversary of a direct flight between Portland and Amsterdam. He'll also tour a Nike logistics center and discuss clean technology with industry executives.

In Germany, Kitzhaber will meet with tourism officials, a Daimler executive and an official from the Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety. He'll also participate in a discussion of energy policy with German think tanks.

