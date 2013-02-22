Kitzhaber will promote Oregon in Europe

Gov. John Kitzhaber is traveling to Europe next month to promote Oregon as a tourism destination and meet with business leaders and government officials.



Kitzhaber's office announced Friday that he'll travel to Amsterdam and Berlin, leaving March 3 and returning March 9.



In the Netherlands, the governor will attend a reception celebrating the five-year anniversary of a direct flight between Portland and Amsterdam. He'll also tour a Nike logistics center and discuss clean technology with industry executives.



In Germany, Kitzhaber will meet with tourism officials, a Daimler executive and an official from the Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety. He'll also participate in a discussion of energy policy with German think tanks.



