Oregon lawmakers to consider death penalty repeal

Oregon's complicated relationship with capital punishment takes center stage this week as a House committee takes up Gov. John Kitzhaber's plea for a public vote on repealing the death penalty.



On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee will hear public testimony on a measure that would ask voters in 2014 whether to amend the state constitution with a death-penalty ban.



The measure doesn't seem likely to go very far, especially after voters in California rejected a similar measure last year.



House Speaker Tina Kotek said she wants to see more evidence the measure could pass in Oregon, although she stopped short of ruling out a 2014 vote.



Democratic Rep. Mitch Greenlick of Portland sponsored the measure. He said he believes it would pass and he'd like to see the measure go forward.



