Friends remember WA victim in Vegas carnage; suspect sought

Friends and family are remembering a Washington woman killed in a deadly shootout and crash on the Las Vegas strip.

Sandra Sutton-Wasmund, who lived in the Seattle area, was a passenger in a taxi last week when a Maserati crashed into it after shots were fired.

Officials said Sutton-Wasmund, a businesswoman and mother of three, died of multiple blunt force injuries. She was in Las Vegas attending a trade show with her business partner.

The drivers of the taxi and Maserati were also killed in the wreck. Prior to the wreck, investigators said Ammar Harris fired a gun from an SUV into the Maserati, then took off. Since then, Las Vegas police have been investigating the shooting and six-vehicle chain-reaction carnage on the neon-lit boulevard near the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, Bally's and Flamingo casinos.

Capt. Chris Jones said Sunday that investigators are working around the clock to sort through evidence and find Harris following the discovery Saturday of the black SUV used as a getaway car in the shooting.

Friends said Sutton-Wasmund was a breast cancer survivor with a fighting spirit who will be deeply missed.

"She was a first-round draft choice in heaven today," said friend Gary Habenicht. "She was something else."

