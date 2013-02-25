Semi flips on I-5 in Wilsonville, slows traffic - KPTV - FOX 12

Semi overturns on I-5 in Wilsonville, slows traffic

Posted: Updated:
Photo: @TVFR Photo: @TVFR
WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

A semi truck rolled over on Interstate 5 northbound at Elligsen Road on Monday.

There were no injuries in the crash, fire officials said, but the semi blocked one lane of the freeway for roughly three hours.

I-5 traffic slowed to a crawl in the Wilsonville area as a result.

All lanes fully reopened by 2:50 p.m.

