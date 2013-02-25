Twin Oregon guards accused of impersonating police - KPTV - FOX 12

Twin Oregon guards accused of impersonating police

By The Associated Press
MEDFORD, OR (AP) -

Twin brothers who co-own a Medford security business have been accused of impersonating police.

Medford police say 29-year-old Jason Lee Libby and his brother Donald were arrested late last week in connection with January incidents.

Police say Jason Libby handcuffed a man who used the bathroom but did not bring any clothes to the laundry business Libby was hired to watch. Libby drove a Ford Crown Victoria, had a gun and wore a black uniform with a badge. He also allegedly used force against a woman who told the suspect that Libby is not a policeman.

The following day, police say, an officer found Donald Libby performing field sobriety tests on a teen driver. Libby wore a uniform and had been driving an unmarked Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight.

