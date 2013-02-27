Pearson Air Museum in Vancouver re-opens today

Almost a month after an abrupt closure, the Pearson Air Museum re-opened this morning.

The National Parks Service said the priority was to get the museum back open as quickly as possible.

The museum is scheduled to re-open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Entrance is free.

Two temporary exhibits will be on display, one is designed especially for children about the history of transportation.

The museum closed in early February after more than a year of failed negotiations between the National Parks Service and the Fort Vancouver National Trust, which had operated the museum.

The Parks Service owns Pearson Air Museum, but had a contract with the city of Vancouver.

For the last seven years, the trust had operated the museum for the city.

When the contract was terminated, the trust cleared exhibits out of the museum and closed the doors.

The items that will be on display are either owned by the Parks Service or on loan.

At the end of march, the Parks Service plans to debut a new exhibit which focuses on the birth of Pearson Air Field.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting. All rights reserved.