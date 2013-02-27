Northwest company gives employees $74 million in bonuses - KPTV - FOX 12

Northwest company gives employees $74 million in bonuses

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

Alaska Air Group says it gave nearly 13,000 employees about $74 million in bonuses Wednesday for exceeding 2012 financial goals.

The bonuses were in addition to $14 million in monthly bonuses that employees earned last year for achieving on-time and customer satisfaction goals.

Alaska says $42 million of the annual bonus goes to 6,700 Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees in Washington. Another $9 million goes to 2,000 employees in Portland, $6.5 million to 1,600 workers in Alaska, and $6 million to 1,500 workers in California.

The rest goes to Alaska employees in other parts of the country.

