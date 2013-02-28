Twinkies still available? Grocery Outlet makes exclusive buy

Your favorite Hostess snacks have been on their way out for a while now, but they're not gone just yet.



The owners of Grocery Outlet say they made an exclusive buy on discontinued Hostess snacks.

The famously rare treats will be on sale when a new Grocery Outlet location opens at 8 a.m. today. The store is located at 12102 SE Division Street in Portland.

Those Twinkies and Zingers are limited though and once they're gone, they are gone.

Other Grocery Store outlet locations selling the shipment include:

Hollywood

4420 NE Hancock St. in Portland

Hazel Dell

9916 NE Hazel Dell Ave. in Vancouver

Newberg

1510 Portland Rd. in Newberg

King City

15705 SW 116th Ave. in King City

Hillsboro

354 South First Ave. in Hillsboro



