Twinkies still available? Grocery Outlet makes exclusive buy

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Your favorite Hostess snacks have been on their way out for a while now, but they're not gone just yet.

The owners of Grocery Outlet say they made an exclusive buy on discontinued Hostess snacks.

The famously rare treats will be on sale when a new Grocery Outlet location opens at 8 a.m. today. The store is located at 12102 SE Division Street in Portland.

Those Twinkies and Zingers are limited though and once they're gone, they are gone.

Other Grocery Store outlet locations selling the shipment include:

Hollywood
4420 NE Hancock St. in Portland

Hazel Dell
9916 NE Hazel Dell Ave. in Vancouver

Newberg
1510 Portland Rd. in Newberg

King City
15705 SW 116th Ave. in King City

Hillsboro
354 South First Ave. in Hillsboro

