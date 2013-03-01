Widmer Brothers introduce new Timbers beer

Green Bay Packers fans have the cheese head. For fans of the Detroit Red Wings, there's octopus.



Portland Timbers supporters? They have their own beer.



But Widmer Brothers Brewing's new Green & Gold Kolsch is not just a random beer with the Timbers' colors slapped on the label: It was actually created by a longtime member of the Timbers Army supporters group. Abram Goldman-Armstrong's recipe won last year's Timbers Army Homebrew Competition.



Green & Gold Kolsch, which Goldman-Armstrong described as a lighter, straw-colored ale with both fruity and spicy aromas, will be on tap at all Timbers games at Jeld-Wen Field this season, starting at the opener on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls.



The beer will also be available in pubs and retail stores in the Pacific Northwest.





