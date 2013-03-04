Oregon Senate approves new Columbia River bridge

The Oregon Senate has approved $450 million in bonds to help pay for a new Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River connecting Portland and Vancouver.



The vote Monday was 18 to 11. Gov. John Kitzhaber, a bridge backer, says he'll sign the bill.



The money will be spent only if Washington state comes up with its $450 million share, the federal government agrees to contribute more than $1 billion and the U.S. Coast Guard issues building permits.



The total cost is estimated at $3.4 billion.



The project would include a new bridge for vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists and light-rail trains, along with new interchanges on both sides of the river.



Supporters say the project will boost commerce. Opponents have reservations about the project's funding.



