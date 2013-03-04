Man runs 100 miles for charity

When Jason Zacher set out on his long-distance run this weekend, he wasn't thinking about how difficult it would be. He was thinking about the people he would be helping.

On Saturday, Zacher laced up his glow in the dark running shoes for a 100-mile trip to benefit two charities. He hit the road early that morning in Portland, hoping to make it to Lincoln City in just under 24 hours.

His efforts were inspired by a 52-mile run he did last year for the American Cancer Society. This year Zacher doubled his efforts, running 100 miles for two charities, calling it "Angels Flight 100."

"I go into this honestly running over 26 twice in my life," Zacher said. "So it's definitely a whole different ball game."

Zacher arrived in Lincoln City 23 hours after leaving Portland. The run was mostly dry, he said. He only got rained on once.

Zacher raised money through his Facebook page for Lincoln City's Angels Anonymous, a nonprofit that helps families in need pay for utility bills, food and clothing. The money he raised will also go to help The Salvation Army Veterans and Family Center in Beaverton, which needs a new wheelchair ramp.

