Woman mugged outside Washington Square Mall

Fox 12's Most Wanted attacked a woman outside of Washington Square Mall. Tigard police said it happened just after 9 p.m. Monday night.

Police say a 53-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot between Macy's in the mall and the Wells Fargo Bank near the entrance to the parking lot. They say a man came up to her, hit her on the head and stole her purse. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK, but mall patrons are reminded to be vigilant.

Tigard police believe the suspect may have gotten away in a car and have provided a picture of a similar vehicle. They're hoping a witness may have more information since the woman did not see the suspect.

Copyright 2013 KPTV KPDX Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

