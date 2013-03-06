Skamania Lodge resort adding zip line course - KPTV - FOX 12

Skamania Lodge resort adding zip line course

STEVENSON, WA (KPTV) -

A resort near the Columbia River Gorge is adding a zip line course.

Skamania Lodge is Stevenson announced the family-friendly course is set to open May 1.

Riders will be able to take six zip lines and three sky bridges through the tree canopy.

Visitors will fly up to 100 feet off the ground and reach speeds near 45 miles per hour.

The whole trip is expected to take riders about two hours from start to finish.

