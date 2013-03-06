Ducks baseball player throws glove to first base

A University of Oregon pitcher had to improvise when the baseball became wedged in the webbing of his glove this week.

The Ducks were in the second game of a two-game series against Cal State Northridge.

Northridge's Ryan Raslowsky hit a ball straight at Oregon pitcher Jeff Gold, who snagged the ball in his mitt, but was unable to dislodge it.

In a race against the runner, Gold threw his entire glove -- with the ball coming loose on the way -- to first baseman Ryon Healy.

Healy caught the ball and made the play for the out. Now if only he had caught the glove, too.

YOUTUBE: Ducks player throws glove to first base (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48ZGp07K_Bo)

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

