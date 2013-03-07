Man rescued after fiery crash on I-5

A Kelso man is safe after a fiery crash along Interstate 5.

Robert Sieglitz was driving southbound near Woodland on Tuesday night when another driver came dangerously close to him, causing him to lose control at a speed of about 70 mph.



Sieglitz's car caught fire, and he was trapped inside.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived with only minutes to spare. At first they didn't see him because his SUV crashed behind some blackberry bushes.

"I couldn't get out of any of the doors because of the bushes," he told FOX 12.

"One of the interns acted quickly and checked the car and helped the patient and pulled him out," said Captain Todd Kays, with Clark County Fire and Rescue.



This isn't the first time this year Sieglitz's family has received help from firefighters.

Back in January, his wife was rescued from the Coweeman River.

