Telemarketers top complaint list in Oregon

The Oregon Department of Justice released its annual top-10 list of consumer complaints and, for the second consecutive year, more people griped about telemarketers than any other industry.

The department said Wednesday it got 1,828 written complaints about telemarketers last year, with most saying they were contacted despite being on the Federal Do Not Call list.

Debt collectors surged into second spot on the list. Complaints against the industry increased 42 percent over the year before, when they ranked 6th.

The increase is largely due to complaints filed by former customers of Hollywood Video, the defunct video rental chain. Consumers complained they were contacted by collectors claiming they owed money for overdue rentals.

Most industries on the list have been there before, but timeshare resellers debuted in the 10th spot.

The full list is as follows, along with the number of complaints:

1. Telemarketing calls, 1,828

2. Collection agencies, 1,032

3. Home ownership issues, 939

4. Telecommunications, 843

5. Motor vehicle sales, 652

6. Financial services, 585

7. International money transfer schemes, 515

8. Heath related, 375

9. Magazine sales agents, 222

10. Timeshare resellers, 201

