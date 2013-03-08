Ex-Blazer Rudy Fernandez attacked by fans in Europe

European basketball authorities say they will investigate an alleged assault of former NBA player Rudy Fernandez while he was boarding the team bus in Lithuania.



Fernandez plays for Real Madrid, and the mayhem followed his team's 105-104 overtime win over Zalgiris Kaunas on Thursday.



Madrid official Juan Sanchez says two fans hit Fernandez on the shoulder and neck and struck a security guard several times. The Euroleague says it has asked for reports from both teams and the local police.



Fernandez used to play for the Portland Trail Blazers and was back in his home country of Spain on Friday. He says he is fine and thankful "things did not go further."



He stresses that "people should not think that all Lithuanian fans are like that just because of these two people. Not at all."



