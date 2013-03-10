Man discovered dead in north Portland's Boise neighborhood

Portland Police detectives have been called to a home on North Missouri Street where a man in his 60's was found deceased in his home.

A police spokesman says officers responded to the home in the 4100 block of North Missouri shortly after 11 a.m. after a medical personnel confirmed the death.

Criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division and the Medical Examiner are also processing the scene.

The identification of the deceased has not been released, and the cause of death has not been determined as the investigation is still underway.

Police say, based on the preliminary investigation, there no reason to believe the neighborhood is in any danger.

More details are expected to be released later.

