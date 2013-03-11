Navy: 3 dead in Eastern WA plane crash

The U.S. Navy is telling Congress that all three crew members aboard one of its planes have died in a crash in Eastern Washington.



The Navy plane was on a low-level training mission Monday morning when it crashed into a farm field in Lincoln County, about 50 miles west of Spokane, Wash.



The Navy says no parachutes were spotted by the wingman, and first responders have found remains of the E/A-6B Prowler's crew.

The plane is reported to have crashed about 8:45 Monday morning.



Whidbey Island officials say the cause of the accident is under investigation.



The crash occurred in rural Lincoln County near the towns of Harrington and Odessa.



NAS Whidbey Island is home to the U.S. Navy's tactical electronic warfare squadrons. Crews from the base that's located on Puget Sound regularly fly across Eastern Washington for training exercises.

