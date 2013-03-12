Standoff ends in Lincoln City

After a daylong standoff in Lincoln City, a suspect accused of killing his grandparents in the Seattle area has been taken into police custody.

Officers breached the motel room with Michael "Chadd" Boysen, 26, inside around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said he was on the floor with visible injuries. Investigators determined they were self-inflicted cut or stab wounds.

Boysen was taken to the hospital for treatment before being arrested.

Police surrounded the West Shore Motel, located at 3127 Anchor Ave., Tuesday morning. Investigators said Boysen checked in under his real name Monday night.

Police evacuated the other motel rooms Tuesday morning, along with homes in the area.

Boysen was wanted for the alleged murder of his grandparents - an 82-year-old man and 80-year-old woman - at their home in Renton, WA.

Police said Boysen was released from prison Friday night and his grandparents threw him a party to welcome him home. They were found dead the following day.

Boysen had most recently been in prison for a robbery conviction, but investigators said he has a lengthy rap sheet including six felony convictions going back to when he was a teenager.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.