Bill would raise cigarette tax by $1 a pack

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Public health advocates are asking the Oregon Legislature to increase cigarette taxes by $1 a pack.

The House Revenue Committee heard public testimony on the measure Tuesday but took no action.

Proponents hope the tax increase from $1.18 a pack would make it too expensive for minors to take up smoking.

Critics say the tax hike would be particularly harmful to low-income people who smoke at much higher rates than the wealthy. They also say it would harm businesses that sell tobacco products.

