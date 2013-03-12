Bill would raise cigarette tax by $1 a pack

Public health advocates are asking the Oregon Legislature to increase cigarette taxes by $1 a pack.



The House Revenue Committee heard public testimony on the measure Tuesday but took no action.



Proponents hope the tax increase from $1.18 a pack would make it too expensive for minors to take up smoking.



Critics say the tax hike would be particularly harmful to low-income people who smoke at much higher rates than the wealthy. They also say it would harm businesses that sell tobacco products.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

