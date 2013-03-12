Kitzhaber signs off on Columbia River bridge bill - KPTV - FOX 12

Kitzhaber signs off on Columbia River bridge bill

By The Associated Press
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has signed a bill to pay for the state's share of a new Interstate 5 bridge connecting Portland and Vancouver over the Columbia River.

The governor signed the measure on Tuesday authorizing $450 million in bonds.

The money will only be spent if Washington state comes up with its own $450 million share, the federal government puts up more than $1 billion and the U.S. Coast Guard issues a permit.

Kitzhaber says this project is a priority for the state and he's hopeful Washington will pass similar legislation this year.

The governor was joined by House Speaker Tina Kotek, legislative leaders and representatives from the business community who helped get the bill through the Oregon Legislature.

