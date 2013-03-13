Police: Tigard woman interrupts burglars in her home

Tigard police said a woman called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report she'd interrupted two burglars in her home.

The woman told police she returned to her house in the 8500 block of Southwest Colony Creek Court about 12:15 p.m.

She said she heard a noise at the back of the house, then two men appeared from one of the rooms. She told police one of the men had a handgun and made demands.

At some point, police said the homeowner got out of the house and called for help.

She was not hurt.

Within minutes, Tigard Police had contained the area with the assistance of neighboring police agencies. A Beaverton Police K-9 was conducting a track, but no suspects were found.

The victim described the suspects as black men, both 18 to 25 years old. She said one suspect is 5'10," medium build and was wearing a dark colored zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect was considerably shorter and wearing a white pullover hooded sweatshirt with a stripe.

Tigard Police detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Tigard Police at 503-718-COPS (2677) or via email at tips@tigard-or.gov.



