City Council votes 5-0 in favor of mandatory paid sick leave

The Portland City Council has approved a new law for sick leave policy, making it mandatory for Portland businesses to give employees paid sick time.

Mayor Charlie Hales and the rest of the council voted 5-0 in favor of the change.

"This is justice. This is the right thing to do," Hales said. "It's a good day for Portland."

Businesses with six or more employees will have to provide up to 40 hours of paid sick leave annually. Smaller businesses will be required to allow employees to earn and take up to 40 hours a year of unpaid leave without fear of being fired for missing work due to health care needs.

The ordinance will take effect on January 1, 2014.

The City of Portland will now enter into a contract with the state Bureau of Labor and Industries to enforce it.

City Commissioner Amanda Fritz led the charge in proposing the new law.



The rest of the council voiced strong support for the plan, and Commissioner Nick Fish said the attention on the issue will now turn to the state legislature.

"My preference is for a statewide solution, so that all working families in Oregon, not just Portland, receive this benefit," Fish said.

City Commissioner Dan Saltzman said the policy is a victory for Portland parents.

"No person should have to choose between their job and taking care of a sick child," Saltzman said.



You can view the full ordinance text on the city's website: http://www.portlandonline.com/auditor/index.cfm?c=50265&a=439350

