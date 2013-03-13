Scappoose votes to continue water fluoridation

The northwest Oregon town Scappoose has voted to continue fluoridating its water.

City Manager Jon Hanken says the tally in an election Tuesday was 847 to 551. He says that represented a turn-in rate of about 36% for the mail ballots.

The City Council voted in 2000 to fluoridate the water supply in Scappoose. It put the issue to a vote after questions were raised last year about the health effects of fluoridation.

The town of about 6,700 people is in Columbia County just northwest of Portland, which has had a high-profile debate about whether to begin fluoridation and has scheduled a public vote in May.

