Three arrested in 'very violent' killing in SW Portland

Three men have been arrested in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Charles Weber who, according to police, suffered a "very violent death."

U.S. Marshals and Portland Police have arrested 20-year-old Mahmoud Moustafa, 21-year-old Hussein Ali Haidar and 18-year-old Omar Ibrahim on a variety of charges.

Haidar and Ibrahim were arrested after a search warrant was served at an apartment on SW Luradel, about two miles away from where Weber's body was found. Moustafa was arrested at the Portland Community College Sylvania Campus.

Officers said the investigation began at a home on the 2220 block of Southwest Dolph Court shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after a neighbor called police to report a disturbance and assault. Police said Weber's body was found inside, apparently killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

Officers who found Weber's body could immediately tell he was the victim of a homicide, said Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson. He said detectives from Oregon State Police were also investigating the crime scene.

"This was a very violent death," Simpson said. "Without getting into details, bringing OSP out helps us to process the manner of violence in which this occurred."

Police said there were no witnesses to what happened.

"It's just really a shock. You have someone, a neighbor, murdered right next to you," neighbor Lee Orr said. "It really is quiet."

Moustafa and Haidar were charged with aggravated murder, first degree robbery, first degree burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon. Ibrahim was charged with first degree murder and first degree robbery.



All three suspects were booked into the Multnomah County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday.

