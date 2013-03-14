One person burned in late-night house fire

One person with burn injuries was taken to the hospital after fire tore through the second floor of a southeast Portland home.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday a neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from an outside door at a home in the 2900 block of southeast Berkeley Place.

When Portland firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom. Fire crews got into the house with hose lines and found that smoke had spread beyond the bedroom on the second floor.

More resources arrived and crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor.

One person with burn injuries was taken to the Legacy Emanuel Oregon Burn Center for evaluation. The person's current condition is unknown.

The investigation continues. No word yet on a possible cause or damage estimates.

