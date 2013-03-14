Robber escapes with cash from Papa Murphy's Pizza - KPTV - FOX 12

Robber escapes with cash from Papa Murphy's Pizza

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Police are searching for the person who robbed a Northeast Portland pizza shop.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:30 at the Papa Murphy's Pizza located on 71st Avenue and Fremont Street.

The victim told officers the suspect came into the shop and demanded money. 

According to the victim, the suspect didn't show a weapon but implied that he was armed.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a white man in his mid 40s and around 6' with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, blue jeans and a gray hood.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Portland Police at (503) 823-0405.

Copyright 2013 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.