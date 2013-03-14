Robber escapes with cash from Papa Murphy's Pizza

Portland Police are searching for the person who robbed a Northeast Portland pizza shop.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:30 at the Papa Murphy's Pizza located on 71st Avenue and Fremont Street.

The victim told officers the suspect came into the shop and demanded money.

According to the victim, the suspect didn't show a weapon but implied that he was armed.



The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a white man in his mid 40s and around 6' with a medium build. He was wearing a black mask, blue jeans and a gray hood.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Portland Police at (503) 823-0405.

